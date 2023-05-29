In pics: scenery of ruins of Guge Kingdom in Tibet

Xinhua) 09:06, May 29, 2023

This aerial photo taken on May 26, 2023 shows the scenery of the ruins of the Guge Kingdom at dusk in Zanda County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

The ancient Guge Kingdom was probably founded in the 10th century but it was abandoned by the end of the 17th century. Only the mud-and-rock structures remained, sheltering their relics and wall paintings from the elements.

The Guge Kingdom Ruins are among the first group of historical relics placed under state protection in China. Remains of the kingdom's main castle now lie atop a riverside mountain, covering 180,000 square meters.

This photo taken on May 26, 2023 shows the sunset glow illuminating the ruins of the Guge Kingdom at dusk in Zanda County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

This aerial photo taken on May 26, 2023 shows the scenery of the ruins of the Guge Kingdom at dusk in Zanda County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

This photo taken on May 26, 2023 shows the scenery of the ruins of the Guge Kingdom at dusk in Zanda County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

This aerial photo taken on May 26, 2023 shows the scenery of the ruins of the Guge Kingdom at dusk in Zanda County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

This photo taken on May 26, 2023 shows the scenery of the ruins of the Guge Kingdom at dusk in Zanda County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

This aerial photo taken on May 26, 2023 shows the scenery of the ruins of the Guge Kingdom at dusk in Zanda County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

This photo taken on May 26, 2023 shows the scenery of the ruins of the Guge Kingdom at dusk in Zanda County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

This photo taken on May 26, 2023 shows the scenery of the ruins of the Guge Kingdom at dusk in Zanda County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Shao Zedong)

This photo taken on May 26, 2023 shows the scenery of the ruins of the Guge Kingdom at dusk in Zanda County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

This photo taken on May 26, 2023 shows the scenery of the ruins of the Guge Kingdom at dusk in Zanda County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

This photo taken on May 26, 2023 shows the scenery of the ruins of the Guge Kingdom at dusk in Zanda County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Shao Zedong)

This photo taken on May 26, 2023 shows the scenery of the ruins of the Guge Kingdom at dusk in Zanda County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

This photo taken on May 26, 2023 shows the scenery of the ruins of the Guge Kingdom at dusk in Zanda County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

This photo taken on May 26, 2023 shows the scenery of the ruins of the Guge Kingdom at dusk in Zanda County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

This photo taken on May 26, 2023 shows the scenery of the ruins of the Guge Kingdom at dusk in Zanda County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

This photo taken on May 26, 2023 shows the scenery of the ruins of the Guge Kingdom at dusk in Zanda County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

This aerial photo taken on May 26, 2023 shows the scenery of the ruins of the Guge Kingdom at dusk in Zanda County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

This aerial photo taken on May 26, 2023 shows the scenery of the ruins of the Guge Kingdom at dusk in Zanda County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

This aerial photo taken on May 26, 2023 shows the scenery of the ruins of the Guge Kingdom at dusk in Zanda County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

This aerial photo taken on May 26, 2023 shows the scenery of the ruins of the Guge Kingdom at dusk in Zanda County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

This photo taken on May 26, 2023 shows the scenery of the ruins of the Guge Kingdom at dusk in Zanda County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Shao Zedong)

This photo taken on May 26, 2023 shows the scenery of the ruins of the Guge Kingdom at dusk in Zanda County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Shao Zedong)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)