Scenery of earth forest in Zanda County, SW China's Tibet
This photo taken on May 25, 2023 shows the rainy landscape of earth forest in Zanda County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Zanda is famous for the unique landscape of earth forest, which was formed by geological movement and soil erosion. These "forests" look yellowish, but the color varies in different parts. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)
This photo taken on May 25, 2023 shows the landscape of earth forest at sunset in Zanda County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Zanda is famous for the unique landscape of earth forest, which was formed by geological movement and soil erosion. These "forests" look yellowish, but the color varies in different parts. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)
