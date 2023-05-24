Colorful blue-tailed bee-eaters visit S China's Guangdong

People's Daily Online) 15:01, May 24, 2023

Photo shows two blue-tailed bee-eaters at a scenic spot in Caotan township, suixi county, Zhanjiang, south China’s Guangdong Province. (Photo/Lan Weiqiang)

A flock of blue-tailed bee-eaters, a bird species under second-class state protection in China, recently visited a scenic spot in Caotan township, suixi county, Zhanjiang, south China’s Guangdong Province.

The rare bee-eater, with richly colored plumage, is considered the “most beautiful bird in China.”

Photography enthusiasts across the country came to the scenic spot, taking photos of these lovely creatures that fly under the sunlight, over the sea or along the beach.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Du Mingming)