In pics: blue-tailed bee eaters in China's Xiamen

Xinhua) 09:44, May 21, 2023

A male blue-tailed bee eater (merops philippinus) (R) feeds a female blue-tailed bee eater in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 20, 2023. The blue-tailed bee eater is under Class Two national protection in China. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Blue-tailed bee eaters (merops philippinus) are seen on a branch in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 20, 2023. The blue-tailed bee eater is under Class Two national protection in China. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

This photo taken on May 20, 2023 shows blue-tailed bee eaters (merops philippinus) in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. The blue-tailed bee eater is under Class Two national protection in China. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

A male blue-tailed bee eater (merops philippinus) (L) feeds a female blue-tailed bee eater in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 20, 2023. The blue-tailed bee eater is under Class Two national protection in China. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Blue-tailed bee eaters (merops philippinus) build nests in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 20, 2023. The blue-tailed bee eater is under Class Two national protection in China. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

A male blue-tailed bee eater (merops philippinus) (R) feeds a female blue-tailed bee eater in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 20, 2023. The blue-tailed bee eater is under Class Two national protection in China. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

A male blue-tailed bee eater (merops philippinus) prepares to feed a female blue-tailed bee eater in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 20, 2023. The blue-tailed bee eater is under Class Two national protection in China. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

