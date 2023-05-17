Home>>
Bird of paradise shows odd courtship dance
(People's Daily App) 15:29, May 17, 2023
Click and check out how a bird of paradise puts on a show of dancing in a spectacular courtship display with a very elaborate mating ritual, in which the male folds its black feather cape, and transforms into a spectacular ellipse shape to impress its future mate.
(Web editor: Liang Jun, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.