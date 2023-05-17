Languages

Archive

Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Home>>

Bird of paradise shows odd courtship dance

(People's Daily App) 15:29, May 17, 2023

Click and check out how a bird of paradise puts on a show of dancing in a spectacular courtship display with a very elaborate mating ritual, in which the male folds its black feather cape, and transforms into a spectacular ellipse shape to impress its future mate.

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Hongyu)

Photos

Related Stories