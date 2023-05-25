Guangdong-CELAC trade volume tops 65.5 bln U.S. dollars in 2022

Xinhua) 08:37, May 25, 2023

GUANGZHOU, May 24 (Xinhua) -- The trade volume between south China's Guangdong Province and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) exceeded 65.5 billion U.S. dollars in 2022, up 9.5 percent year on year, according to the China-CELAC Private Sector Forum held on Wednesday in Dongguan, Guangdong.

With the active participation of private enterprises, Guangdong has continuously strengthened its friendly exchanges, economic cooperation and trade cooperation with Latin American and Caribbean countries in recent years. The province and CELAC have paired 18 cities with sister cities, and 11 Latin American countries have established consulates general in Guangzhou, capital of Guangdong.

In 2022, the added value of Guangdong's private economy was 6.98 trillion yuan (about 989.23 billion U.S. dollars), and the total import and export value of the province's private economy was 4.87 trillion yuan, according to the provincial government.

Guangdong will continue steadfastly promoting high-level opening-up, and building a market-oriented, law-based and internationalized business environment to deepen its private economic cooperation with Latin American and Caribbean countries.

