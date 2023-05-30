S China's Guangdong welcomes best season for waxberry harvest

People's Daily Online) 14:50, May 30, 2023

Photo shows waxberries in Shixing county, Shaoguan, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo/Yang Ruilian)

Waxberries recently entered their best harvest season in Shixing county, Shaoguan, south China's Guangdong Province.

With high medicinal value, a pleasant taste and a ruby hue, waxberry is considered the "agate in the fruit kingdom."

"We're glad to visit at a time when the harvest festival kicks off, and to collect pretty and delicious waxberries," said a visitor surnamed Li, from Guangzhou, capital city of Guangdong, adding it's her first time to pick waxberries.

Shixing county, known as the "hometown of Chinese waxberries," enjoys a 300-year tradition of waxberry planting. It is one of the largest waxberry planting bases in Guangdong, covering an area of 32,000 mu (2,133 hectares).

