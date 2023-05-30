Giant panda Mei Lan celebrates 7th birthday in Chengdu, SW China

Xinhua) 09:06, May 30, 2023

Giant panda Mei Lan eats a pumpkin at Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 29, 2023. Giant panda Mei Lan celebrated its 7th birthday at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding on Monday. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Giant panda Mei Lan eats fresh bamboo at Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 29, 2023. Giant panda Mei Lan celebrated its 7th birthday at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding on Monday. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Giant panda Mei Lan eats fresh bamboo at Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 29, 2023. Giant panda Mei Lan celebrated its 7th birthday at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding on Monday. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Giant panda Mei Lan eats an ice cake at Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 29, 2023. Giant panda Mei Lan celebrated its 7th birthday at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding on Monday. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Giant panda Mei Lan eats fresh bamboo at Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 29, 2023. Giant panda Mei Lan celebrated its 7th birthday at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding on Monday. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

This photo taken on May 29, 2023 shows giant panda Mei Lan at Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Giant panda Mei Lan celebrated its 7th birthday at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding on Monday. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

This photo taken on May 29, 2023 shows giant panda Mei Lan at Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Giant panda Mei Lan celebrated its 7th birthday at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding on Monday. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

