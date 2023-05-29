Giant panda Ya Ya returns to Beijing Zoo
Giant panda Ya Ya arrives in Beijing, capital of China, on a chartered plane May 28, 2023. Female giant panda Ya Ya returned to the Beijing Zoo early Monday after being quarantined in Shanghai, east China, according to the National Forestry and Grassland Administration. Ya Ya's health is now in stable condition, said the administration. Ya Ya arrived in Shanghai from the United States on April 27. (Photo by Wang Hanqi/Xinhua)
BEIJING, May 29 (Xinhua) -- Female giant panda Ya Ya returned to the Beijing Zoo at 12:43 a.m. (Beijing Time) on Monday after being quarantined in Shanghai, according to the National Forestry and Grassland Administration.
Ya Ya's health is now in stable condition, said the administration.
Ya Ya arrived in Shanghai from the United States on April 27.
Giant panda Ya Ya is seen at the Beijing Zoo in Beijing, capital of China, May 29, 2023. Female giant panda Ya Ya returned to the Beijing Zoo early Monday after being quarantined in Shanghai, east China, according to the National Forestry and Grassland Administration. Ya Ya's health is now in stable condition, said the administration. Ya Ya arrived in Shanghai from the United States on April 27. (Photo by Fu Zhuoxin/Xinhua)
