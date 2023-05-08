Panda-themed tourism thrives in Chengdu during May Day holiday

People's Daily Online) 16:05, May 08, 2023

Giant panda He Hua eats bamboo at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo courtesy of the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding)

Panda-themed tourism in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province was popular among tourists across the country during this year's May Day holiday.

The Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in the city was listed among the country's top 10 destinations during the five-day holiday, and saw 269,000 tourist visits even if it restricted the number of visitors.

Photo shows tourists at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province during this year's May Day holiday. (Photo courtesy of the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding)

"Every day, a line began forming at around 6 a.m. at the base during the holiday," said an executive of the base.

Many tourists from across the country came to see giant panda He Hua, the most popular "star" at the base. The panda became an online sensation recently, and Chinese netizens nicknamed it Huahua.

Tourists needed to make real-name reservations and purchase tickets online. A maximum of 60,000 tickets for the base were made available each day. In the first four days of the holiday, all tickets were sold out two to three days in advance.

Giant panda He Hua eats bamboo at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo courtesy of the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding)

Giant panda He Hua eats bamboo at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo courtesy of the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding)

Giant panda He Hua eats bamboo at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo courtesy of the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding)

Giant panda He Hua eats bamboo at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo courtesy of the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding)

Photo shows giant panda He Ye, He Hua's brother, at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo courtesy of the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)