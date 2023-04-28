Father, daughter create huge oil painting to welcome return of giant panda Ya Ya

(People's Daily App) 15:10, April 28, 2023

A father and his daughter from Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, created a huge oil painting in which giant panda Ya Ya meets with Rongbao, the mascot for the 2021 Summer Universiade sports event scheduled to take place from July 28 to August 8 in Chengdu.

Ya Ya arrived in Shanghai from the United States on Thursday after departing from the Memphis Zoo in the US, where she spent 20 years on loan.

