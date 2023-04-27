Giant panda Ya Ya departs Memphis Zoo

Xinhua) 10:02, April 27, 2023

MEMPHIS, United States, April 26 (Xinhua) -- Female giant panda Ya Ya left the Memphis Zoo Wednesday for a flight returning to China.

Ya Ya's departure came after 20 years of stay at the zoo in Memphis, Tennessee. As arranged by the Chinese and U.S. sides, she will board a plane bound for Shanghai.

Lauren Caskey, the associate curator of Memphis Zoo, told Xinhua that Ya Ya has responded well to training designed to prepare her for the flight as well as the new environment in China.

"We've been getting her used to going into her crate that she'll be in for her flight and she's doing wonderfully on that," Caskey said.

This photo taken on April 25, 2023 shows giant panda Ya Ya at the Memphis Zoo in Memphis, the United States. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

"We have different biscuits that she'll be getting in China. We've been transitioning her slowly over to those new biscuits," she said. "The good news is she very much enjoys them."

Ya Ya came to the Memphis Zoo in April 2003 with male giant panda Le Le under a partnership between the zoo and the Chinese Association of Zoological Gardens (CAZG).

The Memphis Zoo announced in late 2022 that the giant panda loan agreement with the CAZG will end in 2023.

Le Le died in February ahead of the pair's scheduled return to China. The death was caused by heart disease, according to an autopsy by Chinese and American experts.

Over the past few months, giant panda lovers across the United States had traveled to the Memphis Zoo to say goodbye to Ya Ya.

A vehicle transferring giant panda Ya Ya leaves the Memphis Zoo for the airport in Memphis, the United States, April 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

Raynae Danchik, who drove for more than 10 hours from Akron, Ohio, to Memphis with a friend, said that she wishes Ya Ya "a safe trip home."

"I love her. She's gorgeous," Danchik said. "We are gonna miss you like crazy."

Bob Beers and his wife, Becky, came to appreciate Ya Ya's tenure at the Memphis Zoo.

"I love giant pandas," Bob said. "Thank you very much for coming, Ya Ya. We really appreciate the opportunity to see you."

Becky wished Ya Ya good health while calling giant pandas "a symbol of peace and friendship."

The couple from Kansas City, Missouri, also expressed great interest in traveling to China to visit Ya Ya and other giant pandas in the future.

A Memphis father who called himself Steven brought his daughter to the giant panda exhibit about once a week.

"Thanks for being here," Steven said when sharing his farewell message to Ya Ya. "It's always fun to see her, especially my daughter always loves to see the pandas."

Staff members transfer a cage loaded with giant panda Ya Ya at the Memphis Zoo in Memphis, the United States, April 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

Ya Ya and Le Le have been integral parts of the Memphis community for the past two decades and helped pioneer research and conservation projects to teach others about the importance of their species, according to the zoo.

Rebecca Winchester, a spokesperson for the Memphis Zoo, underscored that giant pandas have made an impact not only on the zoo but also on the city.

"It's really a wonderful thing that Memphis Zoo has been able to pride ourselves on housing these bears and caring for them," Winchester said.

