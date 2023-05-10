International students volunteer to care for giant pandas

Xinhua) 10:20, May 10, 2023

CHENGDU, May 9 (Xinhua) -- Yap Chii Harn, a student from Malaysia, was thrilled to learn that the poop of a giant panda is not stinky at all and even has a bamboo scent.

"It looks green and is not smelly," he said after a day of work experience as a panda keeper on Sunday at the Dujiangyan base of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in Sichuan Province.

He was among 50 international students from 17 countries who participated in the one-day volunteering activity organized by Sichuan University.

The volunteers cleaned the enclosure, made the panda's favorite food of "Wowotou" or steamed corn buns under the guidance of a panda dietitian and gained some hands-on experience in caring for elderly pandas. For example, they cut fresh bamboo leaves into pieces, making it easier for the elderly pandas to chew.

"Before the trip, I just knew Sichuan is the hometown of giant pandas without the least knowledge of how to protect the animal. I am very grateful to have the opportunity to take care of the pandas," said Loujaine from Morocco.

She said she became more interested in giant pandas through the trip, and would pay more attention to giant panda protection in the future.

In addition to raising pandas in captivity, the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda undertakes wild panda rescue work, and serves as a nursing base for many old, sick and disabled pandas. It hosts various activities to raise public awareness of giant panda care and protection, and encourages volunteers to share their experiences and achievements in giant panda protection.

Dujiangyan is home to about 70 giant pandas, attracting more than 20 million tourists every year.

