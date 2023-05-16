Feeding frenzy: Pandas enjoy 'hot pot' meal, then eat the pot

(People's Daily App) 14:54, May 16, 2023

A video of four giant pandas seating for a "hotpot" party in the Chinese city Chongqing recently went viral on social media.

The bamboo hotpot was designed especially for four giant pandas at the Chongqing Zoo. Breeders added watermelon, bamboo shoots, carrots and other pandas' favorite food into the pot, and put bamboo cups and chopsticks beside at the table.

The four pandas named Shuangshuang, Chongchong, Xixi and Qingqing sat around in a circle, eating with gusto. After a while, all the delicacies in the "hotpot" were gobbled up. The four pandas then started to chew up the bamboo-made chopsticks and the bamboo pot.

(Produced by Gao Yuan and Liang Jiayuan)

