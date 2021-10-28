Mountain scops owl seen for first time in Xiamen

People's Daily Online) 16:47, October 28, 2021

An Otus spilocephalus hambroecki, or mountain scops owl, was recently seen perching on a tree branch near a reservoir in Xiamen city, southeast China’s Fujian province. It was the first time that the owl species was discovered in Xiamen.

An Otus spilocephalus hambroecki, or mountain scops owl, is seen standing on a tree branch near a reservoir in Xiamen city, southeast China’s Fujian province. (Photo/Lin Xiao)

The mountain scops owl is a species under second-class state protection in China. In Fujian province, the birds are mostly found in mountainous areas, according to Lin Xiao, secretary of the Xiamen Bird Watching Society, who discovered the owl while he was watching birds in the area together with his wife.

An Otus spilocephalus hambroecki, or mountain scops owl, is seen standing on a tree branch near a reservoir in Xiamen city, southeast China’s Fujian province. (Photo/Lin Xiao)

The length of the owl ranges between 18 and 21 centimeters. With bright yellow eyes and a cream-colored beak, the nocturnal bird makes sharp and penetrating calls. A total of 409 species of wild birds have been spotted in Xiamen so far, according to the latest list published by the Xiamen Bird Watching Society this year.

An Otus spilocephalus hambroecki, or mountain scops owl, is seen standing on a tree branch near a reservoir in Xiamen city, southeast China’s Fujian province. (Photo/Lin Xiao)

An Otus spilocephalus hambroecki, or mountain scops owl, is seen standing on a tree branch near a reservoir in Xiamen city, southeast China’s Fujian province. (Photo/Lin Xiao)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)