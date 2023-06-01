In pics: pineapple fields in Zhanjiang City, S China's Guangdong

Xinhua) 08:48, June 01, 2023

This aerial photo taken on May 26, 2023 shows the fields which are mainly planted with pineapples in Qujie Township of Xuwen County, Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province. Xuwen County is a major producer of pineapples, with a planting area of more than 350,000 mu (23,333 hectares). (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

This aerial photo taken on May 26, 2023 shows a farmer working in the field of pineapples in Qujie Township of Xuwen County, Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province. Xuwen County is a major producer of pineapples, with a planting area of more than 350,000 mu (23,333 hectares). (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

