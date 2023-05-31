In pics: mangrove forest in Zhanjiang City, S China's Guangdong

Xinhua) 14:41, May 31, 2023

This aerial photo taken on May 24, 2023 shows a mangrove forest on Jinniu Island, Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province. The winding coastline of Zhanjiang City is dotted with mangroves, accounting for 33 percent of the country's total mangrove area. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

This aerial photo taken on May 24, 2023 shows people visiting a mangrove forest on Jinniu Island, Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province. The winding coastline of Zhanjiang City is dotted with mangroves, accounting for 33 percent of the country's total mangrove area. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

People take a rest under the mangrove forest near the sea in Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province, May 25, 2023. The winding coastline of Zhanjiang City is dotted with mangroves, accounting for 33 percent of the country's total mangrove area. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

This aerial photo taken on May 25, 2023 shows a mangrove forest on Jinniu Island, Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province. The winding coastline of Zhanjiang City is dotted with mangroves, accounting for 33 percent of the country's total mangrove area. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

This photo taken on May 25, 2023 shows birds resting in the mangrove forest near the sea in Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province. The winding coastline of Zhanjiang City is dotted with mangroves, accounting for 33 percent of the country's total mangrove area. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

This aerial photo taken on May 25, 2023 shows birds flying over the mangrove forest near the sea in Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province. The winding coastline of Zhanjiang City is dotted with mangroves, accounting for 33 percent of the country's total mangrove area. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

This photo taken on May 25, 2023 shows birds resting in the mangrove forest near the sea in Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province. The winding coastline of Zhanjiang City is dotted with mangroves, accounting for 33 percent of the country's total mangrove area. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

This aerial panorama photo taken on May 25, 2023 shows a mangrove forest at the seaside in Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province. The winding coastline of Zhanjiang City is dotted with mangroves, accounting for 33 percent of the country's total mangrove area. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

This photo taken on May 25, 2023 shows birds in the mangrove forest near the sea in Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province. The winding coastline of Zhanjiang City is dotted with mangroves, accounting for 33 percent of the country's total mangrove area. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

People visit a mangrove forest on Jinniu Island, Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province, on May 25, 2023. The winding coastline of Zhanjiang City is dotted with mangroves, accounting for 33 percent of the country's total mangrove area. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

This aerial photo taken on May 25, 2023 shows a mangrove forest at the seaside in Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province. The winding coastline of Zhanjiang City is dotted with mangroves, accounting for 33 percent of the country's total mangrove area. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

People enjoy themselves in the mangrove forest near the sea in Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province, May 25, 2023. The winding coastline of Zhanjiang City is dotted with mangroves, accounting for 33 percent of the country's total mangrove area. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

This aerial photo taken on May 25, 2023 shows birds resting in the mangrove forest near the sea in Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province. The winding coastline of Zhanjiang City is dotted with mangroves, accounting for 33 percent of the country's total mangrove area. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

People enjoy their leisure time on a mangrove walkway near the sea in Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province, May 25, 2023. The winding coastline of Zhanjiang City is dotted with mangroves, accounting for 33 percent of the country's total mangrove area. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

This aerial photo taken on May 25, 2023 shows a mangrove forest on Jinniu Island, Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province. The winding coastline of Zhanjiang City is dotted with mangroves, accounting for 33 percent of the country's total mangrove area. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)