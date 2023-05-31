Twinkling fireflies light up fairy tale world in S China's Guangdong

People's Daily Online) 16:02, May 31, 2023

Photo shows fireflies at the South China National Botanical Garden in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo/Huang Jie)

A nighttime firefly-sightseeing activity recently started at the South China National Botanical Garden in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, drawing throngs of tourists to get closer to nature and take in the beauty of biodiversity.

Bathed in the gentle summer breeze, fireflies danced in the bushes, twinkling like stars and creating a fairyland vibe.

A staff member of the botanical garden said the firefly has high requirements for its living environment, making it an important touchstone of the environment.

The insect's life can be divided into four stages — egg, larva, pupa and adult. Growing from an egg to a pupa, it needs to stay dormant under dead leaves, in the soil or in water for six months to two years.

After all the twists and turns, the firefly eventually can fly.

