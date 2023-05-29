New insect species discovered in China's Wuyishan National Park

People's Daily Online) 13:47, May 29, 2023

Six new insect species have been found during a three-year survey of biological resources in the Wuyishan National Park, which straddles east China's Jiangxi Province and southeast China's Fujian Province.

They include Deuterophlebia wuyiensis sp. nov., Deuterophlebia acutirhina sp. nov., Microtendipes wuyiensis sp. nov., Microtendipes bimaculatus sp. nov., according to the national park's center for scientific research and monitoring. The findings were published in Insects, a scientific journal.

Deuterophlebia wuyiensis sp. nov., a new insect species found in the Wuyishan National Park. (Photo courtesy of the Wuyishan National Park)

Wuyishan National Park is known as "the world of insects." Since a pilot project of the national park system was implemented in 2016, the national park has announced the discovery of 23 new species.

Larvae of D. acutirhina sp. nov., a new insect species found in the Wuyishan National Park. (Photo courtesy of the Wuyishan National Park)

Microtendipes bimaculatus sp. nov. (Photo courtesy of the Wuyishan National Park)

Microtendipes wuyiensis sp. nov., a new insect species found in the Wuyishan National Park. (Photo courtesy of the Wuyishan National Park)

