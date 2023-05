Scenery in Ejina Banner of N China's Inner Mongolia

Xinhua) 08:52, May 18, 2023

This aerial photo taken on May 16, 2023 shows the scenery in Ejina Banner of Alxa League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)

This photo taken on May 16, 2023 shows a view of the desert poplar (populus euphratica) forest in Ejina Banner of Alxa League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)

A relict gull flies over the Juyan Lake in Ejina Banner of Alxa League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Bei He)

This aerial photo taken on May 17, 2023 shows a view of Juyan Lake in Ejina Banner of Alxa League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)

This photo taken on May 16, 2023 shows a view of the desert poplar (populus euphratica) forest in Ejina Banner of Alxa League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)

This photo taken on May 17, 2023 shows a view of Juyan Lake in Ejina Banner of Alxa League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)

This aerial photo taken on May 16, 2023 shows a view of the desert poplar (populus euphratica) forest in Ejina Banner of Alxa League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)

This aerial photo taken on May 15, 2023 shows a view of Juyan Lake in Ejina Banner of Alxa League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)