Home>>
Solar farm connected to grid in Inner Mongolia
(People's Daily App) 15:58, April 25, 2023
The Datang Alashan Lanshan 200-million-watt solar farm was completed and connected to the electrical grid in Alxa Left Banner, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, on April 15.
The solar farm could replace about 130,000 tons of standard coal every year, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by about 370,000 tons, with an estimated annual power generation of 300 million kilowatt-hours.
(Produced by Gao Yuan and Dong Feng)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Inner Mongolia ranks first in China in afforestation
- Chinese solar cell maker partners with Austrian energy firm for sustainable development
- China-made world’s 1st mid-infrared solar observation telescope nearing trial stage
- People of Russian ethnic group celebrate Russian Easter festival in N China's Inner Mongolia
- China to open-source data from first comprehensive solar probe
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.