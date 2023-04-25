Solar farm connected to grid in Inner Mongolia

(People's Daily App) 15:58, April 25, 2023

The Datang Alashan Lanshan 200-million-watt solar farm was completed and connected to the electrical grid in Alxa Left Banner, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, on April 15.

The solar farm could replace about 130,000 tons of standard coal every year, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by about 370,000 tons, with an estimated annual power generation of 300 million kilowatt-hours.

