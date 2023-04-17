People of Russian ethnic group celebrate Russian Easter festival in N China's Inner Mongolia

People of Russian ethnic group gather to celebrate the Russian Easter festival in Enhe Township of Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 16, 2023. The Russian Easter festival celebrated by people of Russian ethnic group has been listed as China's national intangible cultural heritage. Various feasts and activities are held during the week-long celebration. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

This photo taken on April 16, 2023 shows food and colorful dyed eggs prepared by people of Russian ethnic group in celebration of the Russian Easter festival in Enhe Township of Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The Russian Easter festival celebrated by people of Russian ethnic group has been listed as China's national intangible cultural heritage. Various feasts and activities are held during the week-long celebration. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

People of Russian ethnic group play an egg tapping game to celebrate the Russian Easter festival in Enhe Township of Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 16, 2023. The Russian Easter festival celebrated by people of Russian ethnic group has been listed as China's national intangible cultural heritage. Various feasts and activities are held during the week-long celebration. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Children of Russian ethnic group celebrate the Russian Easter festival in Enhe Township of Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 16, 2023. The Russian Easter festival celebrated by people of Russian ethnic group has been listed as China's national intangible cultural heritage. Various feasts and activities are held during the week-long celebration. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

