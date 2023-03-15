Livestreams generate wealth for rural residents of N China's Inner Mongolia

Photo shows dried milk curds of Terigen, a herdsman of Changhai village, Kulun Banner of Tongliao city, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/Li Mingyue)

Farmers and herdsmen of Kulun Banner of Tongliao city, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region have jumped on the bandwagon of livestreams to sell local farm produce these years, blazing a path to prosperity.

Terigen, a herdsman of Changhai village, started to promote his handmade dairy products like Urum, which is dairy skin, and dried milk curds using this popular online sales tactic in 2020. So far, with nearly 50,000 followers on an e-commerce platform, he has greatly boosted his sales and sold the products all over the country.

Terigen and his wife always hold livestreams from home, introducing their dairy products, which are produced from the milk of local livestock, to viewers, and answering questions from them such as the price, taste, and details of delivery.

Photo shows Terigen and his wife in a livestream. (Photo/Li Mingyue)

Take dried milk curd for example. It's the low season, and the man sells over 50 dried milk curds every day. During peak season such as the Spring Festival, the figure may increase tenfold. "The annual sales of all the dairy products total some 300,000 yuan ($43,600),” he said.

Similarly, Hashentuligu’er, an executive of a breeding base in Kulun town, sells cattle in livestreams from the cattle farm. "I started in February 2023. I ended up selling two heads of cattle on the first trial, and earned nearly 70,000 yuan," he said.

The man shows the cattle in livestreams to the viewers, and offers free shipping and after-sales service to buyers. He has sold over 30 heads of cattle in four livestreams, while selling only two offline.

"I have reached customers in and outside the region, and I will work harder to further boost sales," said the man confidently.

Hashentuligu’er, an executive of a breeding base in Kulun town, Kulun Banner of Tongliao city, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, promotes his cattle in a livestream. (Photo/Li Mingyue)

Hashentuligu’er shows his cattle to viewers in a livestream. (Photo/Li Mingyue)

