PV power base built in Inner Mongolia, N China
This photo taken on March 3, 2023 shows a new energy base under construction in Dalad Banner, Erdos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Located in the east of Kubuqi Desert, a photovoltaic power base has been built in Dalad Banner with an installed capacity of 1 million kilowatts, generating about 2 billion kWh of electricity yearly. (Xinhua/Bei He)
A staff member works at the photovoltaic power base in Dalad Banner, Erdos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, March 3, 2023. Located in the east of Kubuqi Desert, a photovoltaic power base has been built in Dalad Banner with an installed capacity of 1 million kilowatts, generating about 2 billion kWh of electricity yearly. (Xinhua/Bei He)
