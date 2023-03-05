PV power base built in Inner Mongolia, N China

Xinhua) 08:50, March 05, 2023

This photo taken on March 3, 2023 shows a new energy base under construction in Dalad Banner, Erdos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Located in the east of Kubuqi Desert, a photovoltaic power base has been built in Dalad Banner with an installed capacity of 1 million kilowatts, generating about 2 billion kWh of electricity yearly. (Xinhua/Bei He)

