Stunning scenery of Wuxia Gorge in SW China's Chongqing

People's Daily Online) 15:21, June 02, 2023

The breathtaking early summer scenery of Wuxia Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River, in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Photo/Wang Zhengkun)

Wuxia Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River, in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, offers breathtaking views in early summer.

With both sides of the gorge being covered in lush green vegetation, boats cruising along the river, and the sparkling water and the rolling mountains adding charm to each other, the gorge looks as beautiful as a landscape painting.

