Summer scenery unfolds along Yangtze River's Three Gorges

People's Daily Online) 15:04, June 08, 2022

Photo shows the summer scenery at the Wu Gorge of the Three Gorges, a passage through which the Yangtze River flows onwards towards the ocean downstream. (Photo/Wang Zhengkun)

As a natural wonder, the Three Gorges add a certain luster to the summer scenery that unfolds along the Yangtze River every year. On both banks of the Three Gorges, one can witness spectacular scenery featuring verdant mountains and stunning cliffs.

With a total length of 193 kilometers, the Three Gorges is a spectacularly scenic spot nestled in the middle reaches of the Yangtze River, bringing together the magnificence of the Qutang Gorge, Wu Gorge, and Xiling Gorge.

