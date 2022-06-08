Home>>
Summer scenery unfolds along Yangtze River's Three Gorges
(People's Daily Online) 15:04, June 08, 2022
|Photo shows the summer scenery at the Wu Gorge of the Three Gorges, a passage through which the Yangtze River flows onwards towards the ocean downstream. (Photo/Wang Zhengkun)
As a natural wonder, the Three Gorges add a certain luster to the summer scenery that unfolds along the Yangtze River every year. On both banks of the Three Gorges, one can witness spectacular scenery featuring verdant mountains and stunning cliffs.
With a total length of 193 kilometers, the Three Gorges is a spectacularly scenic spot nestled in the middle reaches of the Yangtze River, bringing together the magnificence of the Qutang Gorge, Wu Gorge, and Xiling Gorge.
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.