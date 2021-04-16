Three Gorges reservoir diverts 10 bln cubic meters of water in dry season

Xinhua) 15:43, April 16, 2021

WUHAN, April 16 (Xinhua) -- China's Three Gorges reservoir has replenished 10 billion cubic meters of water to meet the demand for water use at the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River.

The water was diverted from mid-December 2020, as the rainfall in downstream areas is relatively low, causing a water supply shortage in some places.

The average water outflow speed of the reservoir reached 7,710 cubic meters per second during the period, 980 cubic meters per second faster than the inflow speed, according to the China Yangtze Power Co., Ltd.

Currently, the water level of the reservoir has dropped to around 162 meters.

The Three Gorges saw cargo transport reach 33.14 million tonnes in the first quarter this year, up 13.9 percent year on year, the company said.

