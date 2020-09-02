Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Sep 2, 2020
Changes of Three Gorges Project regions in Chongqing

(Xinhua)    11:22, September 02, 2020

Combination photo shows Yunyang County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality in 2000 (top, file photo provided by Chongqing Three Gorges Migrants Memorial) and on Aug. 4, 2020 (bottom, photo taken by Huang Wei), respectively. This year, people living in regions of the Three Gorges Project, the world's largest hydropower project, witnessed a historic achievement in bidding farewell to poverty. Covering about 10,000 square km, the regions involved in the project are located in the upper reaches of the Yangtze River, China's longest waterway. With a population of about 30 million, they had been plagued by poverty long before the project was launched. All of the 19 local districts and counties shook off poverty in May thanks to a series of supportive policies and local government efforts. Here's a collection of images which offer an alternative perspective on the changes in some of the Three Gorges Project regions before and after the reservoir water storage. (Xinhua)


(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)
(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

