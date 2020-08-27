Three Gorges ship locks resume operations

WUHAN, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Three Gorges ship locks resumed operations on Tuesday after navigation had been suspended for a record 174 hours due to floods.

The first ship after the suspension was lifted entered the lock chamber at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, as the outflow of the Three Gorges Reservoir was reduced to 44,500 cubic meters per second at 2 p.m., reaching the navigable standard.

At 8 a.m. on Aug. 18, the flow of the Three Gorges Reservoir reached 57,000 cubic meters per second, causing the ship locks and ship lifts to be suspended for the fifth time since the flood season began this year.

According to the Three Gorges Navigation Authority, to ensure safety during the flood season, the staff were on duty around the clock after the suspension to evacuate ships between the two dams in time.

Passenger ships and ferries in the area were completely suspended, and escorted by sea patrol boats to berth in safe waters.

Relevant departments used the suspension period to maintain the ship locks and ship lifts, increase the publicity of hydrological information and safety warnings, and ensure the safety of ships waiting to pass the locks.