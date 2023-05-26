Languages

Friday, May 26, 2023

Horses gallop on grassland in Inner Mongolia

(Ecns.cn) 14:14, May 26, 2023

A herdsman drives horses on a grassland in Ergun, Hulun Buir City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. It's a spectacular scene watching horses race across the grasslands, a huge appeal for tourists and photographers. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Hai)


