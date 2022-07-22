Picturesque summer scenery of Hulun Buir Grassland in N China’s Inner Mongolia
|Photo shows the spectacular summer scenery of Hulun Buir Grassland in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/Lyu Haojun)
Covered in lush green vegetation, the vast Hulun Buir Grassland in Hulun Buir, north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, has attracted a steady stream of tourists since the beginning of summer.
Hulun Buir Grassland is one of China’s best preserved grasslands, thanks to the efforts of the local government to promote ecological conservation.
In recent years, Hulun Buir has integrated efforts to promote the construction of ecological civilization into various aspects of social and economic development, while also boosting ecological and environmental protection and the sound development of cultural tourism through multiple measures, including grassland ecological protection and restoration and moderate grazing.
The continuously improving eco-tourism industrial system of the city has provided tourists with a pleasant environment while helping local people increase their incomes.
Photos
