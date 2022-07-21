Home>>
What it's like when herdsmen drive horses on grassland
(People's Daily App) 10:55, July 21, 2022
Herdsmen drive horses across the grassland of West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.
(Produced by Gao Yuan and Dong Feng)
