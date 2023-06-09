Stunning view of blooming flame trees across SE China's Xiamen

People's Daily Online) 14:36, June 09, 2023

Blooming flame trees in Gulangyu island in Xiamen city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo/Lin Minghong)

Flowering flame trees across Xiamen city, southeast China's Fujian Province, are offering breathtakingly pleasant views to citizens and tourists.

The tree species is also known as the royal poinciana. It features an abundance of orange-red flowers and is widely planted in schools and parks, and along roads in Xiamen. The trees are in full blossom from late May to early June this year.

With the bright-colored flowers of flame trees dotting every corner of Xiamen, the city seems more vibrant.

As their branches sway in the wind in parks, flame trees look like dancers in floral dresses, creating a stunning scenery with clear skies and lucid waters.

Birds sporting in blooming flame trees along roads, citizens shooting the breeze under the beautiful flowers, and vehicles passing by also form a charming scene.

Since the blooming season of flame trees often coincides with the graduation of college students, many soon-to-be college graduates are seen taking pictures under flame trees.

