New Asian record of tallest tree found in Tibet

This photo shows a giant cypress measuring 102.3 meters at the national nature reserve of the Yarlung Zangbo Grand Canyon in Bome County, Nyingchi City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.

BEIJING, May 27 (Xinhua) -- The record of the tallest tree in Asia has been refreshed this week, as a team of Chinese researchers announced that they discovered a giant cypress measuring 102.3 meters in Tibet Autonomous Region.

The record-breaking high tree, called Cupressus torulosa, was found at the national nature reserve of the Yarlung Zangbo Grand Canyon in Bome County, Nyingchi City, during a scientific investigation led by Peking University in May.

The team members used drones and laser radar to map the local cypress aggregation area and confirmed the presence of the 102.3-meter tree.

Besides, they detected a large number of trees over 85 meters high, including 25 measuring over 90 meters. The findings have also contributed to the region having the highest density of giant trees in China and Asia after precision measurement, said Ren Yu, a team member from Peking University.

Mainly distributed in southeastern Tibet, Cupressus torulosa has a narrow distribution area and a small population. It has been listed as a national first-class protected plant.

The previous China tree height record holder was an evergreen fir measured at 83.4 meters by scientists in Tibet last year.

