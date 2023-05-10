530 ancient, rare trees saved in China's crackdown on arboreal crime
Aerial photo taken on April 7, 2022 shows a cypress tree in the Songyang Academy in Dengfeng, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Li An)
BEIJING, May 9 (Xinhua) -- China's law enforcement officials have recovered and saved 530 time-honored and uncommon woody plants since a campaign was launched in September last year against the trafficking of ancient and rare trees.
Public security agencies have investigated and solved 135 criminal cases, leading to the arrest of more than 360 suspects for cases involving illegal logging, destruction, purchase, transportation, processing, and sale of ancient trees and rare trees, according to the Ministry of Public Security.
The ministry co-launched the operation along with the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development and the National Forestry and Grassland Administration.
Photos
Related Stories
- China sees approval for the arrest of 125,000 suspects in Q1
- Macao court sentences Tak Chun Group ex-boss 14 years of jail over illegal gambling, gang crimes
- Nearly 10,000 wild trees of a rare species found in China's Guizhou
- 80 arrested for drug trafficking in N. China
- 6 jailed over woman trafficking, abuse in China's Jiangsu
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.