80 arrested for drug trafficking in N. China

HOHHOT, April 12 (Xinhua) -- Police in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region have busted an inter-provincial drug-trafficking ring, nabbing 80 suspects, said the local public security bureau on Wednesday.

Police in Ningcheng County, Chifeng City uncovered the drug trafficking ring after they started to trace the drugs consumed by a local drug addict at the beginning of 2022.

Following months of investigation, the police determined that the members of the ring were scattered throughout Inner Mongolia and Liaoning and Hubei provinces.

From May to November 2022, the police arrested a total of 80 suspects involved in the case and seized over 651 grams of methamphetamine.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

