China continues crackdown on prostitution, gambling

Xinhua) 16:34, March 27, 2023

BEIJING, March 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese police have continued to crack down on prostitution and gambling, dealing with more than 50,000 related criminal cases and over 400,000 offenses in 2022, according to the Ministry of Public Security.

Noting a growing trend of such crimes migrating onto internet, the ministry said Chinese police have maintained a clampdown on offenses that stand out in these fields. The police have focused their efforts on criminals who organize prostitution, as well as those who solicit prostitution online. In terms of gambling, they have targeted underground casinos, online gambling and new types of gambling facilities.

Police will follow up key cases and outstanding problems in these fields and strengthen cross-departmental coordination as part of efforts to ensure law and order, said the ministry, adding that China will maintain a zero tolerance policy toward criminal prostitution and gambling activities.

