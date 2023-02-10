China indicts 14,000 for organized crime activities in 2022

Xinhua) 10:28, February 10, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese prosecutors have filed indictments against 14,000 people suspected of organized crime activities and operating as local bullies over the last year, sources from the top procuratorate said Thursday.

Miao Shengming, head of the anti-organized crime office at the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP), said that in 2022, the country's procuratorial agencies deepened their routine crackdown on organized crime and local bullies, maintaining a tough approach in punishing relevant offenses and foiling such crimes whenever they emerge.

Also, procuratorates nationwide have carried out multiple special campaigns, including those targeting organized crime in natural resources development and internet-related violations.

Senior-level agencies have also enhanced their guidance for those working at the grassroots level in handling such cases by making public typical cases involving crimes with different circumstances.

Miao pledged efforts to continue the routine crackdown on organized crime and promote the building of a procuratorial talent pool in this regard.

