China indicts 14,000 for organized crime activities in 2022
BEIJING, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese prosecutors have filed indictments against 14,000 people suspected of organized crime activities and operating as local bullies over the last year, sources from the top procuratorate said Thursday.
Miao Shengming, head of the anti-organized crime office at the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP), said that in 2022, the country's procuratorial agencies deepened their routine crackdown on organized crime and local bullies, maintaining a tough approach in punishing relevant offenses and foiling such crimes whenever they emerge.
Also, procuratorates nationwide have carried out multiple special campaigns, including those targeting organized crime in natural resources development and internet-related violations.
Senior-level agencies have also enhanced their guidance for those working at the grassroots level in handling such cases by making public typical cases involving crimes with different circumstances.
Miao pledged efforts to continue the routine crackdown on organized crime and promote the building of a procuratorial talent pool in this regard.
Photos
Related Stories
- Macao court sentences Suncity founder 18 years of jail over illegal gambling
- 6 wounded in knife attack in Paris train station
- Hate crimes in U.S. Los Angeles County rise to highest level since 2002: report
- China cracks over 1,700 cases of counterfeit crime
- FBI report tells less about overall state of U.S. crime in 2021: CNN
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.