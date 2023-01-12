6 wounded in knife attack in Paris train station

Xinhua) 14:51, January 12, 2023

PARIS, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- Six people were wounded in a knife attack early Wednesday morning in Paris Gare du Nord (Paris North Station), French news channel BFMTV reported.

"Two police officers opened fire three times and managed to control the threatening individual," French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told BFMTV.

A man started attacking people inside the station around 6:45 a.m. local time (05:45 GMT). The person is in critical condition and is counted among the injured, BFMTV quoted police sources as reporting.

The suspect was severely injured and taken to hospital, Darmanin said, adding that the suspect's motive remains unknown.

All train traffic arriving at and departing from Paris Gare du Nord has been interrupted, the national railway company SNCF said.

