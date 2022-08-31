UN committee warns of significant increase in hate crimes in U.S.

Xinhua) 09:51, August 31, 2022

GENEVA, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- The United Nations (UN) Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) on Tuesday issued its findings on the United States, noting a significant increase in hate crimes and hate speech cases in the country.

In its report, the committee also noted a substantial increase in gun-related deaths and injuries in the U.S., which disproportionally affect members of racial and ethnic minorities.

The CERD remains concerned over the brutality and use of excessive or deadly force by law enforcement officials against racial and ethnic minorities and the continued impunity for abuses by police and customs and border protection officers.

Furthermore, the committee also expressed concern over reports of new legislative measures and initiatives at the state level that unduly restrict the right to peaceful assembly following anti-racism protests in recent years in the country.

The committee found that persons belonging to racial and ethnic minorities are overrepresented in the criminal and juvenile justice system. They are disproportionately arrested, incarcerated and held in solitary confinement for very long periods.

According to the report, in the U.S., persons belonging to racial and ethnic minority communities, indigenous peoples and non-citizens have been more vulnerable to and disproportionally affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, both in terms of infection and death rates as well as with regard to its socio-economic impact.

"The committee was concerned that racial and ethnic minorities are disproportionally impacted by higher maternal mortality and morbidity rates, higher risk of unwanted pregnancies and lack of means to overcome socioeconomic barriers to access safe abortion," the report said.

Regarding the U.S. Supreme Court's June ruling in Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization (JWHO), which concerns the constitutionality of a Mississippi law prohibiting abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy, the committee said it was deeply concerned about the disparate impact on the sexual and reproductive health and rights of racial and ethnic minorities, particularly those with low income.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)