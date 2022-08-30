Biden administration to stop free at-home COVID-19 tests: NBC
NEW YORK, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. government will end its giveaway of COVID-19 at-home tests on Friday because of insufficient congressional funding, NBC News on Sunday cited a senior Biden administration official.
A stockpile of the tests is being depleted, and officials want to have enough on hand in the event of a fall surge, the network quoted the source as saying.
The giveaway, which includes tests mailed at no cost to recipients who request them at covidtests.gov, will end on Friday, according to an announcement on the site, unless there's a surprise round of funding from Congress.
"If Congress provides funding, we will expeditiously resume distribution of free tests through covidtests.gov," the source told NBC News. "Until then, we believe reserving the remaining tests for distribution later this year is the best course."
"The administration has been clear about our urgent COVID-19 response funding needs," the source continued. "We have warned that congressional inaction would force unacceptable tradeoffs and harm our overall COVID-19 preparedness and response -- and that the consequences would likely worsen over time."
