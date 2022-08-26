Less than 20 pct of Gen Z Asian Americans feel accepted in U.S.: The Guardian

Xinhua) 08:38, August 26, 2022

LONDON, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- An overwhelming majority of Asian American youth struggle to feel fully accepted as Americans as they come of age amid an alarming rise in harassment and bullying, anti-Asian rhetoric and hate crimes, The Guardian said in a recent report.

Only 19 percent of Asian Americans aged between 18 and 24 completely agree that they feel they belong and are accepted in the United States, compared with 51 percent of those aged over 65, The Guardian said on Monday, citing the recently released Staatus (Social Tracking of Asian Americans in the U.S.) Index Report 2022.

The report showed that Asian Americans are the least likely to feel accepted compared to Black Americans, Latino Americans and white Americans, even when born in the U.S.

Experts say a mix of feeling marginalized, being seen as perpetual foreigners, the rise in anti-Asian hate and violence and social media's power to highlight injustice are driving Gen Z Asian Americans to feel less accepted in the U.S. than older generations who felt more pressure to assimilate, The Guardian noted.

To combat the racism, harassment and marginalization many Asian American youth face, Stop AAPI Hate, the anti-Asian hate reporting center, recommends that states implement ethnic studies throughout secondary school curricula so that students learn about the histories of different U.S. communities, it said.

