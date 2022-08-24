Home>>
U.S. launches airstrikes against Iranian-backed groups in Syria
(Xinhua) 15:01, August 24, 2022
WASHINGTON, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. military on Tuesday launched airstrikes against Iranian-backed groups in eastern Syria, the U.S. Central Command said in a statement.
At U.S. President Joe Biden's direction, "U.S. military forces conducted precision airstrikes in Deir ez-Zor Syria today," the statement said.
"The U.S. strikes targeted infrastructure facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps," it said.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S. has waged 400 wars since its founding in 1776: study
- Afghan evacuees in U.S. struggle to find affordable accommodations: CNN
- Multiple emergencies strain U.S. public health system: CNN
- U.S. retailer Macy's cuts forecasts on weak consumer spending, macro downturn
- U.S. officials knew they didn't have enough of key shot before monkeypox outbreak: media
- Donations to U.S. abortion groups pour in after Roe v. Wade overturned: USA Today
- U.S. reports over 15,000 monkeypox cases in all 50 states
- U.S. financial hegemony adds economic woes to Mideast countries amid serious inflation
- Missile hits largest U.S. base in Syria: monitor
- 291 killed in clashes between Syrian army, IS in desert region: monitor
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.