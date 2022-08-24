U.S. launches airstrikes against Iranian-backed groups in Syria

Xinhua) 15:01, August 24, 2022

WASHINGTON, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. military on Tuesday launched airstrikes against Iranian-backed groups in eastern Syria, the U.S. Central Command said in a statement.

At U.S. President Joe Biden's direction, "U.S. military forces conducted precision airstrikes in Deir ez-Zor Syria today," the statement said.

"The U.S. strikes targeted infrastructure facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps," it said.

