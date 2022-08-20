Missile hits largest U.S. base in Syria: monitor

DAMASCUS, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- A missile struck the vicinity of the largest U.S. base in Syria in the eastern province of Deir al-Zour on Friday night, a war monitor reported.

The missile landed near the al-Omar oil field, which has been taken by the United States as its military base, and no casualties were reported, said the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

"It is likely that the missile comes from the area where the Iranian militias have influence in the west of the Euphrates," said the observatory.

There has been no immediate comment from the U.S. forces or the Syrian government about the latest attack.

On July 28, the U.S. forces in al-Omar field fired several missiles, some of which struck an area where pro-Iran militias were fighting alongside the Syrian forces. No casualties were reported in the strike.

Since entering Syria in 2014, the United States frequently targeted positions of pro-Iran militias, prompting the latter to retaliate.

