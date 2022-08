We Are China

Syrian refugees seen at Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan

Xinhua) 09:52, August 03, 2022

ZAATARI, Aug. 2, 2022 (Xinhua) -- A Syrian refugee is seen at Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan, on Aug. 2, 2022. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

ZAATARI, Aug. 2, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Syrian refugees are seen at Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan, on Aug. 2, 2022. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

ZAATARI, Aug. 2, 2022 (Xinhua) -- A Syrian refugee is seen at Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan, on Aug. 2, 2022. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

ZAATARI, Aug. 2, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Syrian refugees are seen at Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan, on Aug. 2, 2022. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)