Damascus accuses U.S. of obstructing security, stability in Syria

Xinhua) 10:10, July 23, 2022

DAMASCUS, July 22 (Xinhua)-- The presence of the U.S. forces in northeastern Syria and its plundering of the Syrian oil aim to obstruct the political solution and the return of stability and security to Syria, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The U.S. practices and the unlimited support to the terrorist groups show the "hypocrisy of the U.S. in the region," which is "no longer acceptable neither morally nor politically," the ministry said.

It slammed the U.S. sanctions imposed on Syria, saying that the U.S. unilateral sanctions and measures are "threatening the lives of the Syrian people and are detrimental to the present and future" of Syria.

The U.S. forces entered Syria in 2014 under the pretext of fighting the Islamic State (IS). The Syrian government has repeatedly called for the withdrawal of the U.S. forces from Syria, describing the U.S. forces as forces of occupation.

