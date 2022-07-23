Damascus accuses U.S. of obstructing security, stability in Syria
DAMASCUS, July 22 (Xinhua)-- The presence of the U.S. forces in northeastern Syria and its plundering of the Syrian oil aim to obstruct the political solution and the return of stability and security to Syria, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.
The U.S. practices and the unlimited support to the terrorist groups show the "hypocrisy of the U.S. in the region," which is "no longer acceptable neither morally nor politically," the ministry said.
It slammed the U.S. sanctions imposed on Syria, saying that the U.S. unilateral sanctions and measures are "threatening the lives of the Syrian people and are detrimental to the present and future" of Syria.
The U.S. forces entered Syria in 2014 under the pretext of fighting the Islamic State (IS). The Syrian government has repeatedly called for the withdrawal of the U.S. forces from Syria, describing the U.S. forces as forces of occupation.
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese envoy urges immediate, full lift of unilateral sanctions on Syria
- Syria's security, independence, territorial integrity important to Iran: vice president
- Syria cuts diplomatic ties with Ukraine
- China welcomes Security Council resolution on Syria humanitarian aid
- UN Security Council re-authorizes cross-border aid deliveries into Syria for 6 months
- Syria welcomes Iran's effort to help ease tension with Turkey
- Chinese envoy calls for clear timeline to end cross-border aid delivery into Syria
- Syrian president accuses U.S. of using dollar to commit global "robbery"
- Syrians say U.S. spearheaded massacres in Syria
- Meeting on future of Syria held in Brussels
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.