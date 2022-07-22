Chinese envoy urges immediate, full lift of unilateral sanctions on Syria

Xinhua) 10:48, July 22, 2022

UNITED NATIONS, July 21 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Thursday urged relevant countries to immediately and fully lift unilateral sanctions against Syria, and called on the UN Security Council to make clear provisions to this end.

"We have always supported the United Nations and the international community in extending humanitarian relief to Syrians in line with the principles of humanity, neutrality, and impartiality," Dai Bing, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, told a UN General Assembly debate on the Syrian humanitarian issue.

Unilateral sanctions have caused immeasurable negative impacts on the socioeconomic recovery and development in Syria by impeding the international humanitarian agencies' operation in the country, he pointed out.

"Such measures have become the most significant obstacle to solving the Syrian humanitarian issue, and must thus be immediately and fully lifted. The Security Council must make clear provisions to this end," he said.

The Security Council adopted Resolution 2642 on July 12 to re-authorize cross-border aid deliveries into Syria for six months. The resolution decides to extend the authorization for aid deliveries through the crossing at Bab al-Hawa on the border with Turkey till Jan. 10, 2023. A further extension of an additional six months will require a separate Security Council resolution.

In his remarks, Dai said that resolution 2642 allows for a more flexible arrangement for renewing the authorization for cross-border humanitarian aid to Syria, which will facilitate the Security Council's timely assessment on and adjustment to its authorization.

"Most Council members voted in favor of this resolution. We expect all parties to strictly abide by the basic principles governing international humanitarian assistance, stringently adhere to the provisions in the Council resolution, ensure the neutrality and transparency of relief efforts, and make them more targeted and effective," he said.

During the consultation on the resolution, China repeatedly called upon all parties to stick to dialogue and consultation and to work until the last minute in an effort to find a practical and valuable solution.

Regrettably, two days before the expiry of the authorization, when there was still margin for compromise, the Security Council deliberately resorted to a vote, which has led to the use of veto, Dai said.

"Forcing a vote in such a manner was not necessary," he noted.

This case shows that in the face of differences and contradictions, Security Council members can only find an effective solution to the issue at hand by following through with dialogue and consultation. Forcibly pushing for a vote will only escalate such contradictions and divergence, and will do a disservice to the Security Council's effective discharge of its responsibilities, he said.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)