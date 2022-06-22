Chinese envoy calls for clear timeline to end cross-border aid delivery into Syria

Xinhua) 10:16, June 22, 2022

UNITED NATIONS, June 21 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Monday called for a clear timeline for the termination of cross-border aid delivery into Syria, and suggested cross-line delivery be the primary avenue for humanitarian assistance in the war-torn country.

Security Council Resolution 2585 on humanitarian assistance to Syria, which expires in July, has played a part in easing the humanitarian situation in Syria. However, it has not been fully and effectively implemented, said Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the United Nations.

The Security Council should conduct a comprehensive analysis and adopt an integrated approach to overcome the obstacles to humanitarian relief in a targeted manner, and make more reasonable and effective arrangements for the next stage of humanitarian relief, he said.

The Chinese envoy noted that cross-line delivery should be the primary avenue for humanitarian assistance in Syria. However, despite the explicit requirements of Resolution 2585, there has been limited input in this regard.

"The council must make specific demands to increase the efficiency and scale of cross-line delivery, promote capacity-building for parties to ensure safe passage, and support the efforts of international humanitarian agencies," he told the Security Council.

China has always maintained that the cross-border mechanism is only an extraordinary arrangement made under specific circumstances, Zhang said, adding that the Security Council should assess the effectiveness and applicability of the mechanism in a timely manner in light of the developments on the ground, and make adjustments accordingly.

Cross-border humanitarian operations in Northwest Syria must be carried out in strict compliance with the Security Council resolutions, and the neutrality and transparency of the assistance must be ensured, he said.

A clear timeline should be set for the termination of cross-border delivery, and the transition to the cross-line approach promoted accordingly, he added.

Zhang also called for the immediate lifting of unilateral sanctions against Syria so as to create a favorable external environment for economic recovery.

It is estimated that the unilateral sanctions over the years have incurred tremendous economic losses for Syria and have greatly weakened the government's ability to raise resources and carry out reconstruction, he said.

Unilateral sanctions run counter to the efforts of the Security Council and the international community to improve humanitarian access and resources in Syria, and have become the biggest obstacles to the improvement of the humanitarian situation in the country, he said.

China urges the countries concerned to immediately and fully lift the unilateral sanctions, Zhang said, adding that the Security Council must make clear requirements in this regard.

