UN Security Council re-authorizes cross-border aid deliveries into Syria for 6 months
(Xinhua) 09:38, July 13, 2022
UNITED NATIONS, July 12 (Xinhua) -- The United Nations (UN) Security Council on Tuesday adopted a resolution to re-authorize cross-border aid deliveries into Syria for six months.
The current authorization expired on Sunday after the Security Council failed on Friday to adopt any resolution that would have renewed the mechanism.
Russia vetoed a draft resolution prepared by Ireland and Norway that sought a 12-month re-authorization. A Russian draft resolution, which would have renewed the mechanism for six months, failed to gain the necessary votes for approval.
