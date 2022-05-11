Meeting on future of Syria held in Brussels
Commissioner-General of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) Philippe Lazzarini prepares to attend the sixth European Union's Conference on Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region in Brussels, Belgium, May 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein attends the sixth European Union's Conference on Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region in Brussels, Belgium, May 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
The European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell attends the sixth European Union's Conference on Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region in Brussels, Belgium, May 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein (R) attends the sixth European Union's Conference on Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region in Brussels, Belgium, May 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen (L) talks with the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell prior to a meeting of the sixth European Union's Conference on Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region in Brussels, Belgium, May 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Commissioner-General of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) Philippe Lazzarini (L) and the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell attend the sixth European Union's Conference on Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region in Brussels, Belgium, May 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
The European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell speaks at a press conference during the sixth European Union's Conference on Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region in Brussels, Belgium, May 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
The European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell speaks at a press conference during the sixth European Union's Conference on Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region in Brussels, Belgium, May 10, 2022.(Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
The European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell attends a press conference during the sixth European Union's Conference on Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region in Brussels, Belgium, May 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
The sixth European Union's Conference on Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region is held in Brussels, Belgium, May 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Photos
